VIP AUDIO 3/3 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): What’s good and what’s bad about Tony Khan buying ROH, AEW Revolution PPV Preview, Punk’s response, Reigns-Lesnar signing, NJ Cup, NXT, UFC (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

What’s good and what’s bad about Tony Khan buying ROH.

A review of last night’s Dynamite including C.M. Punk’s response to MJF, the final angles to build the PPV.

A review of Rampage including Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade and Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens.

A review of WWE Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar contract signing, latest with Ronda Rousey, and more including whether Big E running over you with an ATV would likely kill you.

A review of WWE Raw including Sami Zayn’s celebration, Edge turns heel on A.J. Styles, Finn Balor wins U.S Title over Damian Priest.

A full rundown of NXT 2.0 from this week.

A review of New Japan’s 50th Anniversary show and the latest on the New Japan Cup.

Last weekend’s UFC event and a look head.

