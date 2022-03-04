VIP AUDIO 3/3 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-28-2017) Orton turns on Bray, Drew McIntyre and Hardys leave TNA, Miz & Maryse-Cena & Nikki segment, Becky, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-28-2017), PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks talk with callers about Smackdown from St. Paul, Minn. including Randy Orton’s turn on Bray Wyatt, A.J. Styles victory over Luke Harper to earn (for now) a WrestleMania title shot, the John Cena & Nikki Bella segment with The Miz & Maryse, Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch, and a chairs match with Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews.

Then a bonus flashback from later that week (3-2-2017). PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk about a newsworthy week in Impact Wrestling with callers. Mike and Andrew discuss all the news from TNA including the departures of Matt & Jeff Hardy, Drew Galloway, Mike Bennett, Maria, and Jade. They also, as usual, discuss the happenings on Impact, including the latest Hardy segment and Lashley vs. Josh Barnett for the TNA Title.

