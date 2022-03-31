SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/30 – East Coast Cast #580 (NSFW): Trav, Cam, and Doc Bruce run down events for upcoming WM weekend, thoughts on Reigns not losing until next year's WM, Rousey's contempt for pro wrestling, more (86 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WrestleMania go-home show, Trav and Cam welcome Doc Bruce to the show to run down all the important bits for this weekend’s events. What will Cam be doing while in Dallas for the festivities? Thoughts on Roman Reigns not losing until next year’s WrestleMania. Ronda Rousey’s utter contempt for pro wrestling. Where did Bobby Lashey vs. Omos come from and why did it work so well?! Will Cody Rhodes end up being Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent? Was Shane McMahon quietly rehired as quietly as he was fired a few months ago? Live phone calls and more.

