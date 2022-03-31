VIP AUDIO 3/30 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk “Moon Knight,” Rich eating steak well done, Travis not wanting to see Austin wrestle, Dynamite, reading challenge, emails, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Travis and Richard are back for VIP talking pro wrestling, pop culture, and audiobooks. Rich gives his super-excited fanboy review of Marvel’s newest show on Disney+, “Moon Knight.” Rich eats his steak well done and Travis scolds him profusely. Travis rants again about not wanting to see Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle and then loses his mind completely at the idea of Austin main-eventing night one in the year of our lord 2022. Rich recaps the important parts of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Travis is right on schedule with his reading challenge. Brian’s pent up emails release all over the show.
