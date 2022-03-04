VIP AUDIO 3/4 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at AEW Revolution 2022 (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW Revolution 2022. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, C.M. Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, and more. Enjoy!

