PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (2-11-2004): Possible WrestleMania 20 roles for Rock, Austin, Hogan all discussed, ROH emerges as standout indy promotion in U.S., TNA's debut three-hour PPV speculation (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 11, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault covers these news topics:

Why ROH is rising to prominence and worthy of expanded coverage.

A look at how much wrestling changed in recent years.

Examples of the brand split paying off for WWE.

What could Steve Austin do at WrestleMania 20.

Will Hulk Hogan have a role at WrestleMania 20.

What does it mean if Rock misses WM20.

Update on TNA’s debut three hour PPV.

WWE house show match-up possibilities.

And more.

