VIP AUDIO 4/1 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk about Rich working from home as a college administrator, how Zoom is running away with Skype’s ball, favorite Intercontinental title feuds, more (111 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: VIP brings Rich and Trav out to talk about what it is like for Rich as a college administrator to work from home every day now. How Zoom took Skype’s ball and is running away with it. Rich discusses a quality episode of AEW Dynamite and a little bit of NXT. Favorite Intercontinental title feuds. What questions would you use to interrogate or psychoanalyze Vince McMahon?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO