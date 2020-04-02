VIP AUDIO 4/1 – East Coast Cast #495 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Miz coming to work sick leading to Reigns pulling himself from WrestleMania, why Vince McMahon is the only one to blame, what to stream during stay-at-home order, more (77 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Trav and Cam struggle a tad bit to talk about anything besides Coronavirus or its effects on pro wrestling and society at large. Miz coming to work sick led to the Uso’s blowing up, which led to Roman Reigns pulling himself from WrestleMania. Why Vince McMahon is the only one to blame for fostering such an environment. Cam owes Faye Jackson a Red Lobster dinner! What are you streaming during the stay-at-home order?

