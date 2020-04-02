News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg cover Lee vs. Dijakovic vs. Priest, women’s gauntlet, wrestlers who should have held titles in NXT, more (118 min)

April 2, 2020


Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode, Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Lee vs. Dijakovic vs. Priest, women’s gauntlet, wrestlers who should have held titles in NXT, and more.

