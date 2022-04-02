SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 4/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Final WrestleMania hype analysis including angles with Corbin-Drew and McAfee-Theory, on-site correspondent (117 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:57:24 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including an on-site correspondent. The primary angles focused on Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee and Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin, along with fresh promos from Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. Those topics are covered along with what it was like at Smackdown in person with so many video packages. Some watchalong observations regarding the Hall of Fame broadcast on Peacock and late reaction to the newest big name to sign with AEW who showed up on the ROH PPV.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO