VIP AUDIO 4/1 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Andre Battle Royal, Ricochet title defense, fresh promos from Charlotte and Rousey, Drew-Corbin angle, Theory pesters McAfee, more (20 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the final hype for WrestleMania 38 with a Drew McIntyre-Happy Corbin angle with a sword and chair, fresh promos from Charlotte and Ronda Rousey, and Austin Theory agitating and aggravating Pat McAfee. Plus, the Andre the Giant battle royal, Ricochet defending against Humberto and Angel, Jimmy Uso vs. Rick Boogs, a women’s tag, and video packages for WrestleMania throughout. Also, instant reaction to Samoa Joe-AEW news and quick Hall of Fame ceremony thoughts.

