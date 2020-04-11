VIP AUDIO 4/10 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Post-Mania landscape set with Braun vs. Bray, Jeff Hardy push, Money in the Bank qualifiers, Sheamus, Fogotten Sons, Tucker vs. Ziggler, Bayley and Sasha gloat (27 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including a post-WrestleMania reset with a Braun Strowman-Bray Wyatt feud set-up, a Jeff Hardy push, Forgotten Sons SD debut, Money in the Bank hype, Sasha Banks-Bayley dynamic develops, Sheamus, Elias, The Dirt Sheet with Miz & Morrison, and Tucker vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more.

