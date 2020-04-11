VIP AUDIO 4/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (4-10-15) Mitchell & Bryant in their Friday night debut talk Smackdown on USA, Miz-Mizdown, Lucha Underground, Cena’s U.S. Title run, Saxton, more (78 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back to five years ago this week. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell & Travis Bryant (of the EastCoastCast.com), they made their Friday debut including Smackdown analysis, Miz-Mizdow, Smackdown on USA, Lucha Underground, Saxton, Cena’s U.S. Title run, ROH-Sinclair, and more including Travis’s wrestling dream in the (previously VIP-exclusive) Aftershow.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO