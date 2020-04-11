VIP AUDIO 4/11 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/”Leaping” Lanny Poffo (AD-FREE): (4-9-15) Behind the scenes at the Hall of Fame, thoughts on how his induction of his brother Randy Savage went, memories from WWF, live callers and emails (116 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with “Leaping” Lanny Poffo, a/k/a The Genius who takes listeners behind the scenes at the WWE Hall of Fame, offers his thoughts on how his induction of his brother Randy Savage went, shares memories from his days wrestling in the WWF, addresses the relationship between Hulk Hogan and Randy before Randy’s death and various rumors regarding that, and much more including live callers and emails. The 40-minute Aftershow, previously a VIP-exclusive segment, includes email topics such as Mr. Perfect, Macho King era with Sherri, whether Vince McMahon interacted with him at the Hall of Fame ceremony, who else could have inducted Randy if not him and Hulk Hogan, his thoughts on Hogan’s speech, and more.

