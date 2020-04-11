VIP AUDIO 4/11 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A cinematic endeavor – Full artistic analysis of the Boneyard Match between A.J. Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 (55 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Boneyard Match between A.J. Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and analyzes the match with key discussion points including the story woven throughout, how the story corresponded with the build, the character work of both the Undertaker and A.J. Styles, top artistic production moments from the match, the finish, and much more. In addition, a quick review of WrestleMania 36 is included at the beginning of this week’s episode as well. Enjoy!

