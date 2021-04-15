VIP AUDIO 4/14 – East Coast Cast #547 (NSFW): Trav and Cam talk WrestleMania results and fallout including Belair vs. Banks, plus Raw, NXT on Tuesday, AEW ratings speculation, more (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the guys talk WrestleMania results and fallout! The potential impact Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks might have on the future. Why Summerslam might be the perfect place for Belair-Banks II. Is WWE watering down their “WrestleMania” brand by tagging the Backlash PPV with the iconic name and logo? Is NXT on Tuesday best for the ECC brand?! Travis watches a full live episode of Monday Night Raw. AEW ratings speculation. WWE business practices make one caller emotional. Live calls and more.

