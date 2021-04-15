News Ticker

April 15, 2021

VIP AUDIO 4/14 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WrestleMania, Dynamite, Belair on ESPN, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Invincible," more (160 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav talk WrestleMania on this VIP episode. Travis watches the first hour of AEW Dynamite and gives his frank opinion of what he saw. Favorite matches from the last week. Bianca Belair on ESPN. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” reacts. The guys go gaga over the last episode of “Invincible.” Travis reads “He Who Fights With Monsters” by Shirtaloon. The mailbag is opened and emptied.

