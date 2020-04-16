VIP AUDIO 4/15 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Mandy Leon talks about her personal wrestling fandom and how that translated to her move into pro wrestling, her time with the Allure, more (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan and Tyler have Mandy Leon on the show to talk about her personal wrestling fandom, and how that translated to her move into professional wrestling, as well as her time with the Allure and the evolution of Women of Honor. She also talks about her quarantine video games list.

