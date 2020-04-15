VIP AUDIO 4/15 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): WWE talent releases, should pro wrestling shows be run live during pandemic, Netflix’s Big Show Show and The Main event reviews, more (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a look at WWE releasing twenty wrestlers and furloughing or releasing nine producers. The show concludes with Radican and Fann’s first edition of what to watch during the COVID-19 pandemic. On this episode, they review the latest WWE Studio releases on Netflix – The Big Show Show and The Main Event. Download this show now!

