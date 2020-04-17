VIP AUDIO 4/16 – WKH – The News: Colleagues remember Howard Finkel including Justin Roberts and Lilian Garcia, another NXT win over AEW in total same night viewers, WWE as Essential makes headlines, Revival future, more (20 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a ton of news including colleagues remember Howard Finkel including Justin Roberts and Lilian Garcia, another NXT win over AEW in total same night viewers while AEW maintains a number of other key metric leads, WWE being deemed Essential makes a lot of headlines last 48 hours, The Revival’s new names, Killer Kross’s new WWE name, the latest WWE Fan Council Survey questions, and a poll comparing Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager to Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa.

