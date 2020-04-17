VIP AUDIO 4/17 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A build done right – Full artistic analysis of the Empty Arena Match between Jake Hager and Jon Moxley from AEW Dynamite (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Empty Arena Match for the AEW World Championship between Jake Hager and Jon Moxley from AEW Dynamite. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and analyzes the match with key discussion points including the impact of it being in an empty arena, the importance of star power throughout the build, the artistry behind the build promo videos, the success of the “night of” hype, artistic analysis on the match itself, Jon Moxley as AEW’s key star, the impact this match has on AEW’s future, and more. Enjoy!

