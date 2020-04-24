VIP AUDIO 4/23 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on most influential new acts of last 20 years, most tasteless Vince decision, WWE UK future, WM27 revisited, when and how will Reigns return, Omega heading heel, more (71 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Revisiting WrestleMania 27 and did the PWTorch Roundtable team overrate it at the time?

Is WWE missing out by not incorporating more political bickering and divisive conversations into the WWE TV shows or would it backfire badly?

Is there anyone who could help save WWE’s public image considering the hits Vince McMahon has taken recently?

Is there any reason for WWE to stick with the WWE UK brand? How would you rate the success of the program?

Is WWE turning off lifelong fans one after another these days with so many bad p.r. decisions in an attempt to please Wall Street?

Why does it seem Todd Martin hates Lilian Garcia?

Should WWE have handled the Roman Reigns situation at WrestleMania regarding COVID-19 differently? When does he come back and how will he be reintroduced?

What is the most distasteful act or quality from Vince McMahon? Was it his handling of Jimmy Snuka when it came to dealing with investigators after the murder he was involved in?

How long did Hulk Hogan wrestle in Japan right after he beat Iron Sheik?

Is Kenny Omega potentially on a path toward a clever long-term story arc where he ends up a main event heel?

How would you rank Zack Ryder in terms of being an influential wrestler over the last 20 years because of his YouTube show? And who are the top ten most influential wrestlers of the last 20 years?

What faction would various pro wrestling journalists and analysts belong in if they were New Japan wrestlers?

Have you ever had false memories of past wrestling matches or angles?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO