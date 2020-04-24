News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/23 – WKH – The News: Top takeaways and business figures from WWE 2020 Q1 financials and the Vince McMahon-led investor Q&A call, plus AEW retakes lead over NXT in total viewers (23 min)

April 24, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a ton of news including the top takeaways and business figures from WWE 2020 Q1 financials and the Vince McMahon-led investor Q&A call, plus AEW retakes lead over NXT in total viewers.

