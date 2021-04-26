VIP AUDIO 4/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Bryan leaves Smackdown if he loses to Reigns, grading Cesaro, MJF shines and Jericho falters, Lawlor’s win, AWA WrestleRock Rumble and WWF “Land of a Thousand Dances” (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Daniel Bryan wrestling Roman Reigns, has to leave Smackdown if he loses, which expands into Bryan’s mindset lately and where his career could go from here.

Where Cesaro has been strong lately and where he’s not stepping up, at least not yet.

Summerslam main event options for Reigns and for Bobby Lashley or Drew McIntyre.

The fallout from Mickie James’s photo of a trash bag with her belongings sent to her by WWE.

AEW’s viewership holding up well in week two without NXT on opposite of it.

The Pinnacle and Inner Circle promo segments, with particular analysis of MJF, Chris Jericho, Wardlow, and Santana.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor becoming New Japan Strong Openweight Champion, with “Dirty” Chris Dickinson as his first challenger.

Super League and the fallout of not knowing your audience and market a la WWE’s failed foray into Japan.

Off the Beaten Path looks at several odd and eclectic pro wrestling music videos with singing wrestlers including CWA’s “We Are Dynamite” (LINK), CWA’s “Young, Strong, and Healthy” (LINK), the AWA “WrestleRock Rumble” (LINK), and the WWF’s “Land of a Thousand Dances” (LINK). Which leads to talk about other attempts to be “trendy” that pro wrestling promoters have tried over the decades.

