VIP AUDIO 4/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (4-19-16) Keller & Fairplay talk NXT call-ups including Crews, Bayley, Nakamura, plus Raw review with live callers & emails (84 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (4-19-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jonny Fairplay as a guest cohost to talk about the previous night’s Raw, the WWE-NXT dynamic and analysis of the latest call-ups including Bayley, Apollo Crews, and Shinsuke Nakamura, looking ahead to Payback and Summerslam, and more. Live callers and then email questions answered in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

