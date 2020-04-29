VIP AUDIO 4/28 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Bizarre Triple H 25th Anniversary segment, Gerald Briscoe and Cain Velasquez releases, WWE financials, Velveteen Dream controversy, Jericho commentary, Drake Maverick, more (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by talking about Gerald Brisco being furloughed by WWE after decades with the company with an in-depth look at his career and role with WWE in recent years. Also, evaluating Cain Velasquez’s ever-brief stint with WWE coming to an end this week too and why things didn’t work out with him. Then some talk about WWE’s Q1 financials and Vince McMahon’s Q&A. Then an in-depth look at the odd Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration on Smackdown and the strange dynamic between Triple H and McMahon on-camera and off-camera lately. Then discussion of top items from Smackdown, Raw, NXT, and AEW including the Dustin Rhodes career tease, the Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae segment, the Velveteen Dream nude picture controversy, Chris Jericho’s run on commentary, the Drake Maverick saga, the Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins contract signing, and much more.

