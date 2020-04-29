VIP AUDIO 4/28 – WKH – The News: Michaels opens up about joy he’s experiencing in NXT, cryptic comments about Triple H 25th Anniversary celebration, heaps of praise for Drew, more with Renee Young, plus ratings, NXT & AEW previews (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a ton of news including details of the Shawn Michaels interview on “WWE Backstage” tonight on FS1 conducted by Renee Young where Michaels opened up about joy he’s experiencing in NXT, cryptic comments about Triple H 25th Anniversary celebration, heaps of praise for Drew, predictions of future stars in NXT, a Diesel-HBK comparison with a current duo, and Edge’s decision to return after retirement like he did. Also, some thoughts on the Mick Foley interview with Wade Keller earlier in the day, Raw ratings analysis, and NXT and AEW TV previews.

