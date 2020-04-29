News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Fear talks to Prime Time Pro Wrestling’s Lolo McGrath and Ryse Wrestling’s Marcus Mann about how COVID-19 has affected indie promotions, Pageot interviews British wrestler Bunny Mallow (84 min)

April 28, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: “Maybe I’m Not the Right Kind.” This week, Emily Fear talks to Lolo McGrath of Prime Time Pro Wrestling and Marcus Mann of Ryse Wrestling about how COVID-19 has affected their promotions and where indie wrestling goes from here. Plus, Harley R. Pageot talks to British wrestler Bunny Mallow about the pandemic life.

