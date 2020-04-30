VIP AUDIO 4/29 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk the latest on AEW Dynamite and NXT including big matches and title retentions, Austin Theory working hard for LGBTQIA acceptance, more (142 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In VIP, Trav and Rich talk about the happenings of the last week in wrestling and culture. The latest on AEW Dynamite and NXT. Big matches and title retentions. Austin Theory working hard for LGBTQIA acceptance and being overlooked as generic wrestler #4. Daemon Dust podcast plugs, plus rando convo.

