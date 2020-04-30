VIP AUDIO 4/29 – East Coast Cast #499 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss John Stossel getting paid to fake pain and Doctor D ruining his career, speculation on WWE being sold to Disney or 21st Century, Triple H and Stephanie, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam discuss John Stossel getting paid to fake pain and Doctor D, David Schultz, ruining his career to protect a business that would spit him out without a second thought. WWE being sold to Disney or 21st Century rear their heads again and the speculation flies! Who runs the place? Are Triple H and Stephanie numbers one and two? Are Candace LaRae and Johnny Gargano being positioned to be money draws for NXT? Drew McIntyre progressing nicely as champion. Calls, emails, and more.

