VIP AUDIO 4/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite TV Review: Dustin vs. Archer and Cody vs. Darby in TNT Title semi-finals, third Bubbly Bunch, Marko vs. Brodie Lee, Britt Baker in dentist office, hardcore tag, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the TNT Championship finals being set after Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer and Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes, plus video segments with Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker Baker, and Bubbly Bunch. Also, Marko Stunt vs. Brodie Lee, Wardlow and Shawn Spears matches, a hardcore style tag match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO