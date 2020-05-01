VIP AUDIO 4/30 – WKH – The News: Reaction to Newly-Bros Show on NXT, Curtis Axel release, NXT vs. AEW viewership, full review of NXT on USA start to finish, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a ton of news including reaction to the Newly-Bros Show on NXT, Curtis Axel being released, NXT vs. AEW viewership, a full review of NXT on USA start to finish including Damien Priest challenging Keith Lee and more Cruiserweight Tournament matches, and more.

