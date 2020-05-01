VIP AUDIO 5/1 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Discussion on Dory Funk Jr. and David Von Erich as a tag team in CWF, the impact, success, and future of MMA stars, football stars, and other crossover acts in WWE, and why Steamboat vs. Savage 2 didn’t happen at WrestleMania 4 (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, hosted by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Discussion on Dory Funk Jr. and David Von Erich as a tag team in CWF, the impact, successes, and failures of crossover MMA stars in the WWE, whether or not MMA stars should keep their MMA gimmicks as pro wrestlers, who was the greatest crossover act in wrestling history, why didn’t the WWF run with Steamboat vs. Savage 2 at WrestleMania 4, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO