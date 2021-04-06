VIP AUDIO 4/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: (AD-FREE): Final push for WrestleMania 37 includes McIntyre vs. Corbin, Bad Bunny promo, live callers, emails (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair of PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the final push for WrestleMania 37 on Raw including a Bad Bunny promo and his match with Miz being turned into a tag team with Damien Priest and John Morrison being added, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric, Rhea Ripley turns on her partner Asuka, and more with live callers and emails.

