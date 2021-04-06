VIP AUDIO 4/5 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Final push for WrestleMania including Bad Bunny match change, Drew vs. Corbin, Shane-Braun exchange, more (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the final push for WrestleMania including Bad Bunny’s match change, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, Shane McMahon-Braun Strowman exchange, Rhea Ripley turns on her partner Asuka, and more.

