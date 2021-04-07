VIP AUDIO 4/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot talks to Paolo Calvo, director of the film “Luchadoras,” plus Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl wrestlers help preview The Collective (55 min)

News Ticker

April 6, 2021

/

SHOW SUMMARY: “If You Don’t Say Anything.” This week, Harley R. Pageot talks with Paolo Calvo, co-director of the new documentary film “Luchadoras” about filming in Mexico and becoming a wrestling fan. Plus, Pageot and Emily Fear preview all the women’s matches at The Collective with some help from the roster of Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Sh*t.

