VIP AUDIO 4/6 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including WrestleMania 36 follow-up, Drew’s victory interview and surprise interruption by Big Show, promos from KO, Baszler, Becky, Charlotte, more (33 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of the “Raw After Mania” episode including the surprising Drew McIntyre title defense against Big Show and how it was presented, all of the WrestleMania follow-up promos including Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte, and Kevin Owens, plus some mix-n-match squash matches and long matches to fill out the rest of the show.

