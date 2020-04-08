VIP AUDIO 4/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fear discuss the women’s matches at WrestleMania 36, Kylie Rae signing with Impact, Charlotte Flair in NXT (74 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: “It’s Building Up.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear discuss the five women’s matches at WrestleMania 36, as well as the main roster debut of Bianca Belair, the absence of Michelle McCool, and Charlotte Flair as NXT Women’s Champion once again. Plus, Kylie Rae signs with Impact Wrestling and questions surround the future of new wrestling content as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

