VIP AUDIO 4/6 – WKH – The News: Reaction to Hall of Fame shows, Mike Tyson-AEW, Triple H media call, NXT Takeover vs. Dynamite preview, Raw & SD ratings, Punk’s comments about Jericho on WWE Network Austin podcast, more (40 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including reaction to tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame programs on Peacock, the Mike Tyson-AEW news, analysis of Triple H’s Takeover media conference call including reading between the lines, is C.M. Punk right that Vince McMahon inviting Chris Jericho onto the WWE Network’s Steve Austin interview show indicates he’s not afraid of AEW, Raw and Smackdown ratings, a preview of NXT Takeover vs. AEW Dynamite including assessing the line-ups and standout matches, and more.

