VIP AUDIO 4/6 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Greg Parks joins to talk WrestleMania 27 from 2011 and preview WM 37 – Rock as host, Cena vs. Miz, Undertaker vs. Triple H, Edge vs. Alberto Del Rio, more (107 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Greg Parks, long-time PWTorch columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” Dailycast, returns to WWE Then and Now to talk about WrestleMania 27 from 2011 while mixing in a preview of the upcoming WrestleMania. They break down the entire card and discuss various topics including:

The Rock as host, lack of star power at the time, and missed opportunities overall on this card.

The odd decision to not have Alberto Del Rio win the World Heavyweight Championship despite what was to come with Edge and what it did to Del Rio’s push. They then move to this year’s event and scenarios for the Edge vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

If WWE got behind Cody, would he have become as big a star as he became after leaving and eventually being behind the formation of AEW?

The Corre and what could have been for Wade Barrett and Justin Gabriel.

Putting CM Punk jobbing to Randy Orton in perspective knowing the summer of Punk was to come. They then discuss the dreadful yet intriguing current storyline between Orton and Bray Wyatt and what they could possibly do to top what they’ve done to this point.

Despite funny moments, the dreadful 13-minute match between Michael Cole and Jerry “The King” Lawler, and the anonymous GM playing a role in reversing the decision in Lawler’s only WrestleMania match.

The incredible story between Undertaker and Triple H. Did Undertaker kicking out of multiple finishers hurt the match?

Snooki’s role as a celebrity and brief discussion on Dolph Ziggler and John Morrison’s role, as well as where they were at this point in time.

The Rock’s role in the rejected main event of John Cena vs. the Miz for the WWE Championship. Could CM Punk have played the Miz’s role? Did WWE gamble using ‘Mania 27 to set up 28? Was announcing Rock vs. Cena the night after ‘Mania, one year in advance, a knee jerk reaction to a bad event?

They close out previewing the upcoming WrestleMania with the focus on Damian Priest & Bad Bunny vs. John Morrison & The Miz, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, and Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre. Was it right to break up the Hurt Business, and how does Bobby vs. Drew play out?

