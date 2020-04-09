VIP AUDIO 4/8 – East Coast Cast #496 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the different takes since Mania about various measures the company took, “cinematic wrestling matches” being part of lexicon now, differing levels of praise for performances, more (96 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam talk about the scaled back, two-night event that WrestleMania 36 turned out to be. Lots of different takes since Mania about the various creative measures the company took. “Cinematic wrestling matches” are a part of the lexicon now. Undertaker, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena all get differing levels of praise for their performances in the cinematic environment. Will the upheaval of Coronavirus cause WWE to consider having an off-season or more scheduled time off for wrestlers?

