VIP AUDIO 4/8 – WKH – AEW Review: Jericho on commentary, Cody vs. Spears in TNT Title Tournament, Omega & Nakazawa go all zany in tag match, Jake Roberts, Broken Matt, Archer, Brodie Lee, Moxley-Hager hype (34 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Chris Jericho on commentary, the Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa zaniness before and during their tag match, the video packages hyping the Jon Moxley-Jake Hager match, the latest Vince McMahon trolling by Brodie Lee, another Lance Archer squash, Broken Matt talks to Vanguard 1 from his compound, and more.

