VIP AUDIO 4/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells, Stoup, and Lindberg cover Gargano vs. Ciampa, women’s ladder match, booking of Charlotte and Shayna at Mania, more (120 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode, Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover Gargano vs. Ciampa, women’s ladder match, the booking of Charlotte and Shayna at Mania, and more.

