VIP AUDIO 4/9 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Kenny King talks about new partnership with Rush and Dragon Lee in La Faccion Ingobernable, as well as his time as a contestant on The Bachelor, plus more (57 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan and Tyler have Kenny King on the show to talk about his new partnership with Rush and Dragon Lee in La Faccion Ingobernable, as well as his time as a contestant on The Bachelor. Ryan and Tyler also discuss WrestleMania and choose sides on the firefly funhouse match.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO