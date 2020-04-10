VIP AUDIO 4/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss more Matt Hardy nonsense, does Broken Universe fit into AEW’s narrative structure, video package on Hager and Moxley, more (72 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk this week’s AEW Dynamite! They begin the show again looking at Matt Hardy and whether or not the Broken Universe has a place in AEW. They also talk about a great video package on Jake Hager and Jon Moxley, as well as looking at the rest of this week’s AEW. They also take your emails on Impact taping this week, JR, The Wrestler (the movie from 10 years ago), and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

