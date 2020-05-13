VIP AUDIO 5/12 – WKH – The News: Becky opens up about pregnancy test and Seth’s reaction, Raw rating rebounds, AEW vs. NXT preview, Corgan’s NWA announcement, a look at how strange pro wrestling is getting in this era, more (18 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a lot of news including Becky Lynch opens up about pregnancy test and Seth’s reaction, Raw rating rebounds, AEW vs. NXT preview, a look at how strange pro wrestling is getting in this era, William Patrick Corgan’s NWA announcement tonight, and more.

