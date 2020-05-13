VIP AUDIO 5/13 – NJPW Rewind with Radican & Co. (w/Heydorn & Alan4L): In-depth look at entire G1 Climax 23: Night 2 card, comparing wrestlers to where they were when this show took place to current day, analysis of incredible Ishii-Tanahashi main event, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This podcast is the second NJPW Rewind Podcast with Radican & Co. These will be “retro” style reviews looking back at some of NJPW’s best shows and tournaments of the past decade. NJPW’s G1 Climax 23 from 2013, which had been called by many the best tournament of all time after it concluded, will be covered in depth for PWTorch readers as if it is happening in virtual time. In addition to in-depth written reports for each night of G1 Climax 23, Radican will be doing audio recaps for VIP members for each night of G1 Climax 23 with a rotating series of co-hosts.

The second NJPW Rewind with Radican & Co. features guest co-host PWTorch staffers Zack Heydorn and Alan4L. The show begins with an overview of where things were at the time G1 Climax 23: Night 2 took place. Radican, Heydorn, and Alan4L then march through the card in depth to talk about the matches, the wrestlers, and the storylines, and they also compare and contrast where the wrestlers are now to where they were in their respective careers in 2013 when these shows took place.

