VIP AUDIO 5/13 – East Coast Cast #501 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Undertaker’s “thin blue line,” Money in the Bank match, more (109 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On tonight’s episode, Trav and Cam react to Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy on Monday Night Raw and then relinquishing her championship to number one contender, Asuka. Travis speculates that Becky’s in-ring career is over as bigger opportunities present themselves. Undertaker can take his “thin blue line” and shove it. The fellas also react to the Money in the Bank match. They observe the silliness and absurdities throughout the match as well as a missed chance or two. AJ Styles reduced to comedy fodder. Live phone calls and more convo.

