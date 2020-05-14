News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/13 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann discuss Money in the Bank including Rey Mysterio falling onto “another roof” and Otis as MITB holder, Rich’s thoughts on Becky Lynch’s pregnancy, more (132 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back doing VIP and talking Money in the Bank buffoonery. Rey Mysterio says he fell for five seconds onto “another roof.” Trav and Rich do the math and physics and no TF he did not! Otis as the MITB holder? Wow. Rich’s thoughts on Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. A chat about nothing being sacred. The B.A. mailbag featuring B.A.

