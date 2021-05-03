News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Reigns beats Bryan, would Reigns thrive in NJPW, AEW viewership drop, Omega’s busy week in Impact and AEW, All Japan Carnival, MLW-DaZN, Pillman documentary (96 min.)

May 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • AEW’s viewership falling and Tony Khan’s response to the NHL-TNT deal, with some talk about what that could mean for AEW.
  • Roman Reigns beating Daniel Bryan and where Reigns, Bryan, and Cesaro go from here, plus some general talk about the strength of Roman’s character and Paul Heyman’s contributions.
  • Would Reigns thrive in New Japan given what we’ve seen of his strengths as a pro wrestler?
  • Thoughts on the Brian Pillman documentary preview-hour released early by “Dark Side of the Ring.”
  • Thoughts on Kenny Omega’s busy week winning the Impact TItle and how AEW is and isn’t acknowledging Impact.
  • Thoughts on the All Japan Carnival Tournament and what to seek out.
  • MLW’s move to DaZN and the consequences of their hiatus.
  • Rich’s most fascinating pro wrestling-related social media-related story of the week.
  • Off the Beaten Path looks at pro wrestlers who claimed to be pop stars or did lookalike gimmicks based on pop stars along the lines of Elvis/Honky Tonk Man. REFERENCE LINK: George Ringo the Wrestling Beatle

